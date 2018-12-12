Since its beginning in 2012, the Venice Book Fair & Writers Festival has grown in several ways. Barely filling the little block on Nassau between West Tampa Avenue and West Venice Avenue, the festival soon outgrew even the larger space at Centennial Park where tents surrounded the Gazebo, filling every bit of flat land while leaving room for customers to park in the lot for the fair and the adjacent Saturday Farmers Market.
This year the Farmers Market has moved to a spot adjacent to City Hall and the Historic Lord-Higel House, and the annual Venice Book Fair & Writers’ Festival will move to Blalock Park which offers space for many more vendor booths as well as plenty of parking on the city’s Cultural Campus comprising the Venice Archives, new William F. Jervey Venice Public Library and the Venice Art Center.
For writers and would-be writers, a key component of the festival has been the presentations on Friday. This year those presentations will be in the new library on Friday, March 15, 2019.
If you are working on a book or want to learn where to begin or what to do next, be sure to sign up for those sessions. If you already have one or more books to sell, time is growing short to sign up for a booth for the main event on Saturday, March 16, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Set-up begins at 8 a.m. Authors who sign up before Feb. 1, 2019, pay $150 ($175 after Feb. 1) for the booth, which includes a 10-by-10-foot tent, 8-foot long table and two chairs, all set up and ready for your display. Venice High School students help vendors unload and carry merchandise to their booths. Each tent is limited to two authors. Participants are listed on the fair’s website. Book stores Pay $250 before Feb. 1 and $275 afterwards. Nonprofits pay $100 to participate. Download the form at VeniceBookFair.com. Submit the completed form with your check Venice Heritage Inc., PO Box 1190, Venice, FL 34284.
Participation in the Friday classes is $20 per person for the entire program, including refreshments at the end of the presentations. The classes will be held in the new library. Past classes have featured prominent authors and publishers who have shared tips from how to organize your story to how to create query letters to be sent to publishers. As important as it is to sign up for booths as soon as possible, it is equally crucial to register for the classes as they too fill up fast. Speakers are being booked currently and hopefully will include another session with best-selling author David Hagberg who has been at several previous events.
Several of us have had booths at every single book fair. Local author Clarissa Thomasson is one and Susan Klaus is another. Clarissa writes historical fiction using real people and events from Civil War days to recent times. Susan learned the importance of rewriting so well that she had three books accepted by major national publishers within 14 months. You too can be such an author. Meeting other authors is fun and enlightening. We share tales of how we got started, mishaps as well as successes, and always come away with a new friend or three. To learn more, visit VeniceBookFair.com
Coming up Saturday at the Venice Community Center is its annual Holiday event which features wonderful handcrafted items as well as books by several writers who will be at the book fair come March. The event will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. In addition to all the various crafts, books and wonderful art work, you can even enjoy lunch at the center. In addition to books and paintings and college mascots, there will be handmade carving boards, stunning holiday decor items made of sea shells and such by local artist Peter Murfitt of Trees by the Sea, and so much more. This is the place to shop for holiday gifts and put some sparkle in your life. ‘Tis the season.
And finally, on Friday, Dec. 14, the opening of Venice Theatre’s annual production of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” with Brad Wages as Scrooge and a fabulous new set by Venice Theatre’s resident genius set designer Tim Wisgerhof, new music by Scott Keys and more. Murray Chase directs with Michelle Kasanofsky as the perennial music director and a wonderful cast. I sat in on the show’s first rehearsal and was impressed with both the returning cast members and new stars who were spot on even that first night.Tickets for this annual event are nearly gone. Call the theater’s box office today at 941-488-1115 or visit: VeniceStage.com.
‘Tis the season to celebrate this wonderful place we call home and to welcome our annual “snowbird” visitors as the downtown road construction continues apace. There is still plenty of parking downtown and the south side of West Venice Avenue is complete. If you have not been downtown for a time, do it now. Our merchants miss you. They add so much to make this town special, reward them with your business.
