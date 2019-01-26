Suncoast Humane Society (SHS) is stepping into the New Year with a PURR-FECT feline adoption special — “10 Times the Love!”
Now through Valentine’s Day Weekend, Feb. 16, prospective cat adopters will have the opportunity to adopt a furry feline friend for only $10. The purpose of the “10 Times the Love” adoption special is to find as many loving, forever homes as possible for the shelter’s over-population of cats.
Executive Director Phil Snyder says: “We currently have nearly 60 cats and kittens in need of good homes in our adoption cattery and six satellite adoption centers. In addition, there are nearly 50 awaiting their evaluated for adoption in the holding areas.”
Operating one of Florida’s few “open admissions” shelters, Suncoast Humane Society never turns away an animal in need. This can often cause an influx of homeless and abandoned animals being turned in and cared for at the shelter.
Snyder adds: “Pet over-population is a tragedy that puts stress on the animals, the staff and our aging facility.”
The “10 Times the Love” feline adoption special gives prospective adopters the ability to adopt a lifelong companion for a low price of $10, instead of the normal fee of $95 plus $20 rabies vaccine fee. The advantages to adopting a shelter cat go beyond this low adoption price. All adoptable cats at SHS are ready and eager to go home. They are already spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccinations, tested for feline leukemia/AIDS, dewormed, and microchipped.
SHS has served animals and people as a regional humane society since 1971. Operating one of Florida’s few “open admissions” animal shelters, no animal in need is ever turned away, regardless of health, temperament, breed or size. Reaching over 450 square miles and 11 communities, the organization’s services reach Charlotte and Sarasota counties, Boca Grande, and beyond. These programs and services are made possible solely by individual donations, Wills and bequests and limited grants from foundations. No funding is received from national humane groups or local, state or federal government.
SHS’s six satellite adoption centers are located inside Petco in Port Charlotte and North Venice, and Pet Supermarket in Englewood, Venice, South Venice and North Port. For adoption hours and more information, call Suncoast Humane Society at 941-474‐7884.
To view all adoptable animals and learn more, stop by the shelter in person at 6781 San Casa Drive, Englewood, or visit: Humane.org.
