Often we hear about someone starting a new chapter in their life – moving to another locale, stating a new career or enrolling in college for the first time. For Tom Harlow, Friendship Centers activities manager and falls prevention specialist at both Venice and Sarasota centers, it’s a case of going back through his book of life and realizing the dream of completing a chapter he once had to give up on.
He is going to work on completing his bachelor’s degree in radio and television production through Ohio University (Athens, Ohio).
“I looked into completing it several months ago and learned I only have to complete nine hours of coursework, and I can do it all online,” the 64-year-old said, beaming.
When I learned Friday, June 14 will be Harlow’s last day, I invited him to let me write about him because so many people have been touched by him and the activities at the Venice Friendship Center.
A going-away party was held in tandem with the Sunset Party at Venice Friendship Center June 7.
Harlow was born and raised in the Roanoke, Virginia area and attended a two-year college in Syracuse, New York, where he studied radio and television production. He transferred to Ohio University.
“Because of some life circumstances, I had to drop out,” he said.
He contacted the university last November and learned he was only nine hours away from finishing his bachelor’s degree and plans to complete it through online courses from his home in Sarasota.
He and his partner of 32 years, Frank, share residence with Tom’s dog and cat. Tom’s family members live in Ohio, Virginia and Georgia. His brother, Bradley, is in Georgia; brother, Bobby, is in Virginia; and sisters Sharon and Sandy are in Ohio. His mother, Chris, 93, lives in Ohio, and his father is deceased.
Completing the degree will help him reach long-held goals.
I want to do more creative things — build a website and do more on YouTube,” he said. “I’ve done some writing in my day. I can’t read music, but I can write lyrics, and I want to do some stand-up comedy and some singing and put out calendars and nice thank you cards.”
In addition, he enjoys giving back and wants to do more of it.
“I’ve always done some volunteering for All Faiths Food Bank and for homeless children, a situation I find absolutely appalling.”
He said he’s looked into the statistics and learned that Florida has a pretty big number of homeless children, as does Sarasota, which he finds mind-boggling.
He wonders why he doesn’t see them, though, and wonders where they go and where they live and how they get by.
“I will work with homeless kids; I don’t know what avenue that will take, but I’ll do it,” he said.
He will be missed.
“I didn’t realize how much loved and cared for I am, but a lot of tears have been flowing with my announcement from peers and participants, which I didn’t expect,” he said. “It is very nice of them.”
Harlow has seen a lot of growth at the Friendship Center since his arrival, and he credits a lot to his assistants Esther Bird and Joan MacCormack, in Venice, and Marilyn Belvoix in Sarasota.
His knowledge of balance movement in the falls prevention area has helped many a participant become more confident in their stature.
Some of the activities that have been added in the past several years include antique classic car shows, a ‘50s night, a wedding, several memorials, anniversaries, birthday and holiday parties, a Mark Twain impersonator, and music and dancing that is now on the upswing.
While he looks forward to completing the higher education chapter of his life, leaving is bittersweet.
“Over the years, the participants, volunteers and employees have made an incredible impact on the Center and myself,” he said. “We could not achieve what we did, without them. Because in the end, it is all about relationships. I will miss them.”
Editor’s Note: Audrey Blackwell writes about the people, places and businesses along the South Trail in Venice. Your suggestions are welcome. Call 941-207-1000 or send an email.^p
Service and product information in this column should not be taken as an endorsement of the business.^p
