Lovers of music will not want to miss the Toronto All-Star Big Band’s (TABB) visit to Venice this year to perform at the Venice Community Center on Tuesday, Jan. 29.
The concert will be a special tribute to Benny Goodman and his landmark debut at Carnegie Hall 80 years ago. TABB will play big band highlights from that historic event, as well as music made famous by Frank Sinatra, Glenn Miller, Count Basie and other artists who graced Carnegie Hall’s stage following Goodman’s appearance.
The Toronto All-Star Big Band comprises keen young musicians aged 15 to 22 who are attending high school, college or university in Toronto. The 22-piece band revives the spirit, style and sound of the ’30s, ’40s and ’50s — that golden age of the big bands, where wonderful melodies and lush harmonies defined the swing era. Displaying brilliant programming, choreography and engaging cultural nostalgia, this cast of young musicians has earned its position at the top of the list of presenters throughout Ontario and in the USA.
Attendees at performances in previous years referred to “the musicians’ energy and enthusiasm displayed on stage” as “infectious.” It was heartwarming to see the performers have as much fun as the audience.”
The TABB program seeks to provide development opportunities for young musicians so they can realize their artistic potential through education and performance. The students participate in 80 performances a year, traveling on weekends and throughout July and August when not attending school. They gain a sense of what it will be like to perform professionally for a career.
The Toronto All-Star Big Band was founded in 1977 (formerly known as the Etobicoke Youth Orchestra) and was incorporated as a not-for-profit organization and registered as a charity on Feb. 15, 1996. The band is managed by a volunteer board of directors and guided by a faculty that includes an artistic director, conductor and a vocal coach.
A passionate group of volunteers is involved with program delivery, fundraising and promotion. Zygmunt Jedrzejek is the artistic director and founder of TABB. His passion for the group and the students he auditions and selects music for is obvious when one is talking to him.
The group’s conductor, Jesse Whiteley, joined the Toronto All-Star Big Band at the age of 16 as the piano player. He stayed with the band for a few years then went to university and joined a Blues Band called the 24th Street Wailers. Whiteley traveled with this group throughout the United States and Canada. He returned to Toronto, to settle down a bit because he is always in demand. In the summer of 2018, Whiteley accepted the position of full-time conductor. He took the band through its Christmas tour in Ontario and will be with TABB for the Florida Tour, including the stop in Venice. Whiteley is respected by the band members for his “great ears” and knowledge of the Big Band Era.
Mariam Masalimova plays the clarinet solos in the Benny Goodman shows. She arrived in Canada as an international student at the age of 15 to attend high school. She had a love of music and a saxophone and joined the Etobicoke Jazz Band, a sister band to the Toronto All-Star Big Band. In this group she was introduced to the clarinet and fell in love with that instrument. For the past three years, Mariam has practiced many hours a day to perfect her technique on the clarinet.
The Toronto All-Star Big Band provides one of the most intense and stimulating youth music programs in Canada. Behind its extraordinary entertainment, tha band engages young cream-of-the-crop musicians from across the greater Toronto area.
Tunes by Benny Goodman, Glenn Miller, the Andrews Sisters, and others which will bring back memories Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. concert at Venice Community Centeron Tuesday, Jan. 29, are available at:
TorontoAllStarBigBand.com. Reserved seating is available. Tickets are $25-$35 per person.
