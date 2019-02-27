Think back to when you first got your driver license as a young person. There was a euphoric sense of freedom — the world was open to you, because – if you had access to a vehicle – you could go wherever you wanted to go.
When we get older, and are perhaps living in an independent or assisted living facility, that ability to be mobile diminishes. According to facts and research from AAA, though seniors are safe drivers compared to other age groups, they are more likely to be injured or killed in traffic accidents, due to age-related vulnerabilities. According to the AAA website, with the exception of teen drivers, seniors have the highest crash death rate per mile driven, even though they drive many fewer miles than younger people.
But no one wants or needs to live in isolation, unable to go to medical appointments, shop for gifts or even visit the beach for a while. Fortunately, almost all assisted living facilities offer transportation services that are included in the monthly fees. They usually keep a fleet of minivans or town cars to take residents to medical appointments and bring the residents home from the hospital.
The Windsor of Venice, which offers both assisted living and memory care options, uses a combination of their own vehicles and outside services to get their residents where they need to go.
Margie Poneleit, who works in the Windsor marketing department, said they use the facility’s vehicles to transport residents when they can.
“Every Tuesday and Thursday, we take residents to all of their scheduled doctor’s appointments,” she said. “Then we’ll have an ‘errand day’, usually on a Saturday or Sunday and one day during the week.”
Poneleit said that if a resident is unable to make a medical appointment on the regularly scheduled day, Windsor has a town car to accommodate that individual. For times when a resident needs transportation for other reasons, and there is not a scheduled van time that works for them, Windsor arranges for an outside service to pick them up and transport them.
One of the services Windsor uses is Go Go Grandparent, which transforms on-demand transportation companies like Lyft and Uber into services that take care of older adults. Any senior can use it. They don’t have to live in a special care facility. But the staff at Windsor takes care of ordering the cars for its residents.
Rather than using a smartphone application to place an order for a vehicle, Go Go Grandparent utilizes a regular telephone system to make requests and speak to an operator, if necessary. All the transportation services Go Go Grandparent uses are licensed and authorized, so seniors can feel safe and secure with their driver.
Another transportation option available to South County seniors is the International Transportation Network Sun Coast. ITN is a non-profit organization founded to ease the transition from driver’s seat to passenger seat for senior citizens and those with disabilities.
Art Lerman, executive director, said his goal is to make sure people can get out and do everything they need and want to do.
“We will take them anywhere in Sarasota and Manatee counties, for absolutely any reason,” he said. “The thing that sets us apart from other transportation companies is we are a door-to-door service. We’ll provide whatever they need to get from the door to the car and from the car into the business.”
With ITN, those who can afford to will pay a $50 annual fee for membership, then each ride is charged a basic mileage fee. No money passes between rider and driver. All fees are billed to the client monthly. Lerman says the company utilizes a two-tiered price structure, so those who have a limited income can afford to ride, too.
The Sarasota County Area Transit bus system also provides a service for seniors and those with disabilities called SCAT Plus. This service requires an application to use. Origin and destination locations must be within the Americans with Disabilities Act corridor, which is defined as a service corridor that extends three-quarters of a mile on either side of SCAT fixed route bus service.
Applicants must have a recognized disability – verified by an accepted medical professional – that only allows patrons to independently use the SCAT fixed route bus system temporarily, only under certain circumstances, or not at all. The fare is $2.50 each way.
Partnerships
ITN has rideshare agreements with several ALFs in Venice, most notably Village on the Isle, but Lerman said his clients are primarily seniors and disabled people who are living independently in their own homes.
The idea behind ITN, he said, is to help restore a sense of freedom to those who need it most.
“Our commitment is to make sure people can live their lives in a joyful and meaningful way, because when you don’t drive anymore, life can be extremely limited,” he said. “Having a sense of purpose is really important and helps you get out of bed in the morning. We’re there to empower people to do just that.”
To find out more about ITN Sun Coast, visit ITNSuncoast.org or call 941-364-7530. Learn about Go Go Grandparent at GoGoGrandparent.com or call 855-464-6872. Fill out an application for the SCAT Plus service at SCGov.net or call 941-361-1018 for assistance.
