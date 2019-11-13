Auditions for Venice Theatre’s “Troupe in a Trunk” spring 2020 school tour will be held at 1 p.m., Dec. 4, at the theater, 140 W. Tampa Ave., on the island in Venice.
Venice Theatre Assistant Director of Education and Outreach Kelly Duyn is looking for four to six adults to join the cast. Actors unable to come to auditions on this date may schedule a private audition by calling 941-486-8679.
Additionally, Duyn is looking for a stage manager/road manager who would be willing to travel with the troupe, help haul props and costumes and aid in the smooth operation of the Troupe on the road.
Duyn is writing this year’s original script, which will capitalize on students feedback from last year.
Troupe in a Trunk’s goal is to tell a story and teach a larger life lesson through humor and audience participation.
Auditioners should wear comfortable clothing and footwear. Rehearsals and performances take place during daytime hours.
Questions should be directed to Duyn at 941-486-8679 or kellyduyn@venicetheatre.net.
In its 27th year, Troupe in Trunk is an outreach program of Venice Theatre.
With a minimum of set pieces, costumes and makeup, Troupe brings live performances to Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte County elementary schools to expose young students to theater, stimulate their imaginations and create a bridge to the performing arts.
Performances are offered to the schools free of charge.
Additional information about the auditions and the Troupe in a Trunk program is available by contacting Venice Theatre’s Education & Outreach Department at 941-486-8679.
