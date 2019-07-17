I have had a love of raw meat and seafood since I was a child.
I think it started when I was around 4 years old.
I was a poor eater and anemic. My first happy memory of food is of having to eat bloody, slightly cooked, nearly raw beef to replenish my low iron supply. At least, that is what my immigrant mother thought it would do.
I know about the dangers of eating raw protein. Consuming these foods raw is frowned on and I don’t advocate it. I just do it.
But there is a history to be told about raw meat and seafood. A few of these dishes have an actual birth date and inventor.
Tuna tartare was created in 1984 by Chef Shigefumi Tachibe in Los Angeles when five men came into his restaurant, four of whom wanted steak tartare and one didn’t eat meat. The chef made all five tartares out of raw tuna using avocado, egg yolk, green peppercorns, capers, lemon juice, olive oil and mustard.
This dish was so successful that Tachibe has his tartare knife on display at the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C.
Then there is carpaccio, a dish usually of beef thinly sliced, served raw. It was supposedly invented in 1950 by Guiseppe Cipriana of Harry’s Bar in Venice — Venice , Italy, not Venice, Florida.
Steak tartare — raw, chopped beef — traveled from Russia, which got it from its Tartar conquerors, through Germany to France, where for some reason it is called beef steak a la Americaine.
Hawaii has a dish called poke (pronounced “po-kay”) — small cubes of raw fish. Poke is the Hawaiian word for “slice” or to cut crosswise into pieces. It has soy added to cure the raw fish and firm up the texture.
Ceviche, a raw fish appetizer from South America, happened because there was a source of limes available to marinate the fish in. It is said that ceviche was first put together in Peru.
There are regional differences with ceviche. Mexico serves it wet, or dry with chips for scooping. Costa Rico adds bell peppers, onions, cilantro and lemon juice. The Bahamas and Southern Florida use tomatoes as part of the recipe. As for fish, anything from corvina to shrimp and conch is used.
Fishermen in Japan made sashimi originally as a fast food that was quick and cheap. Sashimi is thin cuts of fish, raw, combined with green onions, vinegar and soy sauce. We serve it with pickled ginger as a palate cleanser.
Now to my favorite: raw oysters. Oyster shells were found in prehistoric middens in New South Wales, Australia, from 10,000 years ago. They were cultured in Japan from 2000 B.C.
In the United Kingdom, oyster beds were found dating from Roman times. Jonathon Swift is supposed to have said, “He is a bold man that first ate an oyster.”
Oysters are said to be an aphrodisiac. An American and Italian research team found that they do have an amino acid that helps in the production of testosterone.
There are three categories of people when it comes to raw oysters — you either love them, hate them or refuse to try one.
There is a fourth category, and those are people who don’t eat oysters because of religious commitments or medical reasons, and I respect this reason.
Gravalox and lox are closely related to raw fish, but they are either cured with a salt-and-sugar marinade or smoked, so they are considered cooked.
If you haven’t tried any of these raw dishes, go for it. You might like it.
Leona Uchitelle writes a religion column for the Venice Gondolier Sun and a food column for the Jewish Congregation of Venice’s newsletter.
