SpringHill Suites and Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Orlando at SeaWorld have earned “certified autism center” designations.
Both hotels completed a certification program from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards to ensure staff have the training, tools and skills needed to work with guests with autism or other sensory needs.
These hotels join fellow certified autism centers SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica Orlando and Discovery Cove to become an inclusive destination for all.
Families with children on the autism spectrum often face hurdles when it comes to planning for a vacation, or weekend getaway, due to sensory needs, dietary restrictions and safety concerns.
“All of us at the SpringHill Suites by Marriott and Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Orlando at SeaWorld are committed to creating a brilliant and memorable experience for each and every one of our guests every day, said Michael Wilke, dual general manager. “We are excited to be in the first group of hotels in Orlando, to become autism certified and be able to best serve individual guests with autism.”
For almost 20 years, IBCCES has been the industry leader in autism and cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare professionals and educators around the globe. IBCCES recognized that many families and individuals who have special needs have limited travel options.
While research shows that travel is one of the most intellectually stimulating events for individuals on the autism spectrum, there are still few trained and certified travel options for parents looking for destinations able to accommodate their needs. More parents are seeking out destinations that have completed research-based training and professional review as they search for options.
IBCCES also created AutismTravel.com, a free online resource for parents that lists certified destinations and connects families to other resources and each other. Each destination listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center requirements.
IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are the only training and certification programs endorsed by the largest grassroots autism organization in the world, The Autism Society of America, and recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.