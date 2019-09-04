From NICHOLAS GUADERRAMA Orlando Museum of Art
Orlando Museum of Art and Mennello Museum of American Art share $81,500 in funding and an additional $38,000 in in-kind support by the pioneering foundation, Art Bridge, to create a first of its kind dual exhibition featuring the works of Edward Steichen.
“Edward Steichen, in Exaltation of Flowers” presents paintings and photography from the collections of Art Bridge, Minneapolis Institute of Art (MIA), George Eastman Museum, and Metropolitan Museum of Art (MMOA), on view Sept. 20 – Jan. 12 at Orlando Museum of Art (OMA) in partnership with Mennello Museum of American Art. Opening reception will be at both OMA and the Mennello Museum of American Art (MMAA) Friday, Sept.20 starting at 5:30 p.m. Shuttles will be provided between the museums.
Co-organized by the two museums and in partnership with Art Bridges, a new foundation dedicated to expanding access to American art, this exhibit includes 20 photographs and a rare large-scale mural by groundbreaking, turn-of-the-last century artist Edward Steichen. Through fashion and flowers, Steichen presents portraits of cultural luminaries of the day: actors, writers, dancers, and singers of the early 1920s in black and white photography and seven stunningly grand, large-scale gold-leaf mural paintings filled with portraits of his friends (the creative icons) and their floral counterparts.
The murals, “In Exaltation of Flowers,” had not been seen in over 100 years, until Art Bridges bought them from MoMA, which the Meyer family gifted, who commissioned them from Steichen in 1910. Art Bridges supported their conservation at Dallas Art Museum where they were unveiled again in 2018.
Mennello Museum Executive Director Shannon Fitzgerald said: “I am delighted that this innovative shared exhibition and partnership with collection-rich museums is creating a new standard for museum experimentation and shared resources, and that both our museums are part of this national dialogue moving the dial forward on how museums can truly come together — in this instance, a significant first in the cultural community that I hope will be part of a lasting model in national museum practice, with gratitude to Art Bridges for such leadership.”
Art Bridges’ mission to make collections of American Art more accessible through collaborations and partnerships with collection-rich museums and smaller museums in Orlando effected the collaboration. The exhibition brings the multi-disciplinary art of Steichen to communities in Central Florida for the first time, through a focused consideration of his masterpiece painting, “In Exaltation of Flowers” (1910-13) and related photographs from 1906-1923 that are closely associated with the murals. The seven-panel mural will be shown at OMA and 20 photographs from the collections of the MIA, George Eastman Museum, and the MMA will be presented at the MMAA. The two presentations together explore the relationship between the artist’s painting and his early photography, and give an in-depth look at the world in which Steichen made his art.
The murals tell the story of philanthropists Agnes Ernst Meyer, Eugene Meyer Jr., Charles Lang Freer (Smithsonian Institution’s Freer Gallery of Art), the mezzo soprano and dancer Mercedes de Cordoba, artists Katharine Rhoades and Marion Beckett, and dancer Isadora Duncan, along with their floral counterparts, inspired in part by symbolist writer Maurice Maeterlinck’s 1907 book “The Intelligence of Flowers.”
The photographs feature the same friends along with multiple images of Steichen’s wife, his most beloved muse, Dana Steichen. The exhibit is co-curated by Shannon Fitzgerald, executive director, Mennello Museum and Coralie Claeysen-Gleyzon, associate curator, Orlando Museum of Art.
Art Bridges, a nonprofit founded by Alice Walton in late 2017, is dedicated to sharing outstanding works of American art. The murals are owned by Art Bridges, which maintains a separate collection of art from the Walton-founded Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Bentonville, Arkansas.
The dual opening will take place at both museums from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20. The event is free for members and $15 for guests. A shuttle will take guests between the two museums during the event.
