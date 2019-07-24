The Venice Theatre cast of Urinetown provided a fun entertaining show at the annual Venice Yacht Club summer women’s luncheon.
Polly Skinner and Doris Guba made sure the club looked cheery for the luncheon locating pretty yellow and white centerpieces in the center of each table. The nice thing about the summer luncheon is getting people together for an afternoon of camaraderie without worry about fundraising or work.
Cheryl Hall gave everyone at the luncheon an update of activities for the rest of the summer. Cheryl was planning on wearing her high school saddle shoes to the “class reunion.”
Brad Wages gave a tease about Urintown. He admitted the title was a turnoff for some people. Actually the show is about people living on both sides of the tracks and needing to pay to go to the bathroom. Those who could not afford to pay Miss Penny Wise, the lady in charge of collecting the fees, and decided to break the rules would be sent to Urinetown. The audience was told Urintown was not a friendly place.
The cast convinced those at the luncheon the show should be added to everyone’s summer to do list.
Beat the heat
This Saturday, enjoy Family Fun Day at the Venice Art Center from 10 a.m. -3 p.m.. This is always one of the fun events of the summer and proves glitter and glue make things more fun.
Urintown is on stage at the Venice Theatre Friday through Aug 11. Call 488-1115 or visit venicetheatre.org or thevenicestage.com.
One of our best
The special person of this week is Brad Wages. This talented artist makes sure students involved in the summer theatre programs at the Venice Theatre learn and have fun sharpening their acting skills. Brad said his task is helping students develop their creativity. He encourages them to play.
He sees students have changed over the years as technology has become a focus. He wants students to enjoy each other and live in the moment of summer theatre.
Just a few minutes talking to Brad show he loves the students and loves the theater. He wants them both to meld together into an exciting experience. Brad is fun and kind. His comments are straight forward and heartfelt. Brad Wages is one of the men who makes Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier Sun. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.
