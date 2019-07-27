From ALL FAITHS FOOD BANK
The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services contracts with All Faiths Food Bank to distribute free U.S. Department of Agriculture commodities.
Eligible residents will receive nine to 12 free commodities.
Eligibility for USDA TEFAP food program is determined by household size and income. People who receive food stamps are automatically eligible. Recipients must sign a declaration of need but no paperwork is necessary.
For more information and to find other food assistance locations, go online to allfaithsfoodbank.org or call 941-379-6333.
