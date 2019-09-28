The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services contracts with All Faiths Food Bank to distribute free U.S. Department of Agriculture commodities.
Eligible residents will receive nine to 12 free commodities.
Distribution will be at these sites; schedules are subject to change:
South Sarasota County USDA Distribution, October:
• Englewood Helping Hand: 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday (excluding holidays) 700 E. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-474-5864;
• Salvation Army Venice: 9 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Monday-Friday (excluding holidays), 1051 Albee Farm Road, Venice, 941-484-6227;
• 7th Day Adventist Church: 4:30-6 p.m., Oct. 15, , 2375 S. Seaboard Ave., Venice, 941-447-7025;
• Good Shepherd: 10-11:30 a.m. Oct. 2 and 16, 1115 Center Road, Venice, 941-379-6333;
• Trinity Presbyterian Church: 10:30 a.m.-noon, Oct. 25, 4365 State Road 776, Venice, 941-492-6384;
• Laurel Civic Association: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Oct. 16, , 509 Collins Road, Nokomis, 941-483-3338;
• Nokomis Park Community Center: 9-10:30 a.m. Oct. 9 and 23, 234 Nippino Trail, Nokomis, 941-379-6333;
• New Hope Community Church: 3-5 p.m. Monday — Friday, 5600 South Biscayne Drive, North Port, 941-276-5770;
• New Hope Community Church: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.. Saturday, Oct. 12, 5600 South Biscayne Drive, North Port, 941-276-5770;
• Trinity United Methodist Church, 4:30-6 p.m., Monday, Oct. 21, 4285 Wesley Lane, 941-379-6333;
• Trinity United Methodist Church, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays (excluding holidays), 4285 Wesley Lane, North Port. 941-426-1734;
• Salvation Army North Port: 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays), 4940 Pan American Blvd., North Port, 941-240-5108;
• Salvation Army North Port: 9 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m., Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays (excluding holidays), 4940 Pan American Blvd., North Port, 941-240-5108;
• St. Nathaniel Episcopal Church: 10-11:30 a.m. Oct. 3 and 17, 4200 South Biscayne Drive, North Port, 941-426-2520;
• Fly Away Unto the Lord International Ministries: 2-3 p.m. Oct. 12 and 26, 12450 Tamiami Trail Unit F, North Port.
DeSoto County USDA Distribution, October:
• 7th Day Adventist Church: 10 a.m.-noon Oct. 17, 2865 SE Ami Drive, Arcadia, 941-379-6333;
• South Florida State College: 4:30-6 p.m. Oct. 3, 2251 NE Turner Ave, Arcadia.
Eligibility for USDA TEFAP food program is determined by household size and income.
People who receive food stamps are automatically eligible. Recipients must sign a declaration of need but no paperwork is necessary.
For more information and to find other food assistance locations, go online to allfaithsfoodbank.org or call 941-379-6333.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.