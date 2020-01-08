SARASOTA - Fifty years ago the Van Wezel Hall opened with a mission to foster a connection between the city, the people, the bay and the spirit of creativity.
Since 1987, The Van Wezel Foundation and Sarasota have cultivated a model for how a public/private partnership can thrive. Through the inspired generosity of our donors, the foundation has directed grants totaling more than $14 million to support arts education and community access programming.
The results have been impactful. This year more than 30,000 children, teachers and families across five counties will benefit from these arts engagement initiatives.
So much has been accomplished, yet as our history grows, so does our vision for the future.
As The Van Wezel Foundation enters a new chapter, we are expanding our mission: to create a world-class performing arts center that enriches the community, supports arts education and inspires young minds.
Just as the founders of the Van Wezel Hall committed to a half a century ago, the city of Sarasota embraced a new vision for the community, adopting a transformative master plan to shape the bayfront into a civic gem for Sarasota and the Gulf Coast.
The master plan evolved from an unprecedented public generated campaign to gain community input. Throughout this process, there was one vision that remained steadfast — to build a world-class performing arts center.
We invite you to join the conversation at SarasotaPAC.org. There you will find opportunities to give feedback and hear key updates in real time. Together, we can create a place for ideas, a place for the arts, a place for you.
With your ongoing support, the Foundation will lead this central part of the master plan. Together we will serve as ambassadors and stewards in honoring the bayfront’s past, and helping to shape its future for generations to come.
As we reflect on 2019, I hope you will take pride in all that your contributions have inspired. On behalf of the staff and board of directors, we thank you for your investment and shared belief that the arts shape the fabric of our children’s lives.
The arts heal our differences. The arts bring communities together. And, most important, the arts empower our human spirit.
Cheryl Mendelson is CEO of The Van Wezel Foundation.
