VENICE — If you enjoy gardening, horticulture or making new friends, consider joining the Venice Area Garden Club.

This is a service club that devotes money, time and energy into helping make the city of Venice a wonderful place to live.

Perhaps you are new to Florida and want to grow some of the native exotic plants. Members will help you become a Florida gardener. The club also provides classes in floral design and its flower show is always spectacular.

Venice Area Garden Club will hold its first meeting for the 2019-2020 season 10 a.m. on Oct. 3, at the Venice Gardens Association, 406 Shamrock Blvd.

Pat Williams of UF/IFAS Extension Sarasota County will speak about the master gardener program.

The meeting is free and open to the public. A light lunch will be served.

