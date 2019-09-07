By CLARISSA THOMASSON
Correspondent
Started in 1969 by Edward Cruse, Venice Area Mobile Meals Inc. is celebrating 50 years of service to the Venice area this year.
Housed at Village on the Isle, the all-volunteer organization currently serves noon meals — Monday through Saturday — to more than 130 senior citizens who cannot prepare meals for themselves.
The idea for the service was originally conceived by a group of local pastors — with Cruse as president. Meals were originally prepared at St. Martha’s Catholic Church in Sarasota and then distributed to volunteer drivers from Venice-Nokomis Methodist Church.
By 1978, however, the service was renamed the Venice Area Mobile Meals Inc.— a nonprofit 501©(3) organization. Currently operating with more than 200 unpaid area volunteers, the organization is entirely community supported and governed by an 11-member board of directors, currently led by Pat Given.
Volunteers serve on a daily basis as drivers, route directors, office managers, data entry volunteers and substitute drivers.
“The volunteers take great pride in the fact that the organization is completely self-supporting and no funds are received from any local or government group,” former president Tom Carlsen said.
Volunteer drivers serve senior residents from Blackburn Point Road to Manasota Beach Road and Interstate 75 to River Road. Delivery routes are organized within nearby locations to facilitate prompt delivery of meals. Financially able recipients pay for their meals, but no one needing the service is denied.
Costs above the payments are covered by donations from individuals and community organizations.
Volunteer Shari Nicely said she found a request in the newspaper to volunteer for delivering the meals when she arrived in Venice in 2015.
“It’s good to feel that we can deliver to those people in need,” she said, after four years as a volunteer.
Meals are prepared in the Village On The Isle kitchen daily from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Monday through Saturday, 52 weeks a year. Chef Mark Claussen said he has always loved cooking and really enjoys being a part of the program.
“The organization is very appreciative not only of the work that Village On The Isle does in preparing all the food, but also their generosity in supplying space for the operation,” current president Pat Given said.
From 10:45 a.m. to 11 a.m., drivers wait in a nearby holding room in “The Lofts” at Village On The Isle. Each route is numbered along the back wall above a shelf, which is already equipped with non-perishable items to accompany each meal. By or before 11 a.m., the hot meals are delivered on a rolling cart — packaged in individual insulated containers labeled with each route number.
Once the containers are dispersed, drivers place the individual meal boxes into their own containers, load them into their cars at the nearby circle drive, and immediately begin delivery by noon to local homes, condos, and apartments.
Daily meals include a hot entrée, two vegetables, salad, and dessert. Some drivers also go above and beyond by providing a “surprise bag” from which recipients may choose fruit, cookies, or other small food items to accompany their meal — or provide an afternoon snack.
An additional service provided by volunteers is a daily check-in for shut-ins, with the Mobile Meals volunteer often being the only person from the outside world the recipient sees on most days.
“This contact allows many seniors to remain in their homes, with their loved ones knowing someone will check on them daily,” said Patty Taylor, who has delivered in other areas in which she has lived as well.
Her delivery partner, Margaret Shroyer, reported on a recipient who had fallen in the shower and hit his head. When she saw his injury, she was able to take him to an emergency room for treatment. In another instance, she helped a recipient receive treatment at Sarasota Retina Institute — and receive a VA discount for the glasses he needed. Taylor and Shroyer recite their motto, and that of most of the current volunteers: “It’s a blessing to be a blessing!”
Anyone needing assistance with meals can call the organization’s office from 8-11 a.m. Monday to Saturday at 941-488-1889. Anyone wishing to become a volunteer for Venice Area Mobile Meals Inc. should call the same number.
“Volunteering with ‘Venice Area Mobile Meals’ takes so little time, and people are so glad to see you — which makes all the difference,” volunteer Donna Kotkiewicz said.
Regular volunteers, as well as substitutes, are always needed and appreciated.
Anyone wishing to make monetary donations may do so through the organization’s website: veniceareamobilemeals.com or by sending a check to: VAMM, 920 South Tamiami Trail, Venice, Florida 34285.
