VENICE — Sometimes cultivating a love of art in children is simply providing materials and a safe space for them to create from their own imagination.
That’s exactly what Susie Carlin envisioned when she opened Sunflower Village Arts and Craft Studio in Venice in December 2020.
Carlin hosts a variety of programs ranging from classes for homeschool families and Art Camps to Open Studio hours.
“We have a unique approach in what we offer — it’s kind of like a decoupage of creativity!” Carlin said.
In addition to offering her space for private parties, she uses it to support her community. “We have a weekly ’Family Herbalism/Homemaking’ class, which focuses on learning and making natural medicines, syrups, salves and all things sourdough. Once a month, we have a Women’s Fellowship Bible Study.”
One notable feature of her studio is a designated toys space for toddlers that keeps them busy while their older siblings engage in crafting.
LIFELONG DREAM
Opening a space like Sunflower Village Arts and Crafts Studio has been a longtime dream of Carlin’s since childhood.
“The seed was planted in my heart long ago — I’d say around 9 years old. I’ve always held on to this idea, this inkling, that one day I’d have a space cultivated to be a creative outlet for children and families. … I just knew that God was leading me to where I am today in the studio.”
Motherhood prompted her to make her dream a reality.
“Once I became a mother, the seed grew and truly blossomed in my heart. My husband and I spoke about having a space that would be like a “school” for our children, as we are a homeschooling family— and we were led to opening up Sunflower Village.”
Carlin said there are many ways her family benefits from the business. “The biggest benefit as a business owner and a mother to three, is the blessing of being with my children, always.
“We spend a lot of time at the studio, creating, playing, learning and connecting. Spending this time together is invaluable to me’”
An added bonus, Carlin said, is her children get to see firsthand what it takes to operate a successful small business. “Our children get to be witnesses to operating a business, interacting with customers, time management, and scheduling — they get to be a part of it all.”
Creating a safe space is an important component.
“The atmosphere that art provides for my children is quiet, calm and nourishing — and it shows up differently for each of them. My son is talented in drawing and painting, simply by looking at a picture and replicating it, whereas my daughter is expressive through bright colors and blending, more abstract and free, and my youngest, she enjoys the exploration of doodling and mixing colors.”
Carlin said she draws inspiration from her children, too.
“Oftentimes, my children remind and encourage me to dive in head first — creating a creation of my inner expression without limitations. It’s a great stress reliever. We truly enjoy fabricating new ways to make art — especially together.”
INVITING OTHERS
Opportunity for creative expression is what Carlin offers others in the community. She thinks all children can benefit from what she refers to as art therapy.
“Many emotions, feelings, and thoughts can be expressed through creating, especially through the medium of art. Art is noteworthy in the development of children, as it engages the child’s senses in open-ended play and supports the development of cognitive, social-emotional and multi sensory skills.”
She encourages other parents to set up creative spaces with easily accessible art supplies to encourage their children to create. These supplies should include water color paints, glue sticks, age appropriate scissors, paper and pencils.
“Every child can benefit from a creative environment that’s readily available for them to create.”
In her studio, Carlin and her children are always experimenting with new art mediums, techniques and materials when they are doing crafts and projects. Her children often demonstrate them to studio patrons.
“The crafts we offer and teach are fun and require little to no experience. A few examples of our classes are: paint pouring, resin art, hand building with air dry clay, sea glass wind chimes and even making terrariums with live succulents — the possibilities are endless.”
Carlin said that word of mouth recommendations have helped her business grow. “When people leave our studio happy, they share their joy with others, and this brings people in.”
