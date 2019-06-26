VENICE AUDUBON SOCIETY

Venice Area Audubon Society (VAAS) announce three new members to its Board of Directors. The election was held at the annual meeting in April.

New to the board are: Mary King, director and conservation chair; Andie Mercer, corresponding secretary; and Michael Wisensee, second vice president.

Founded in 1965, the Mission of VAAS is to promote an understanding and interest in wildlife and the environment that supports it, and to foster the cause of conservation with emphasis on birds and their habitats.

For more information, visit: veniceaudubon.org.

