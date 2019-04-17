Venice Indians baseball coaches, players and the 168 veterans who participated in the annual Salute to Veterans showcased patriotism, friendship and love of country. The Venice Middle School Young Marines saluted each veteran as they made their way to the complex and the food tent. It was fun to hear some say, “The chow line is that way.”
Each year there are returning veterans who enjoy the fun the evening offers and interacting with other veterans and the young Venice High School baseball players. The feeling is mutual as players and coaches welcome veterans. It’s an evening where some dads and grandpas are honored. This year, several senior players stood on the field with their veteran parents. Ret. Marine Major Mike Dubrule stood with his son, Kevin, who will be entering West Point in the fall.
Joe Komaroski and Greg Hitt of Allstate; Cassariano (of Cassariano’s Restaurant); Peacock & French CPAs; and Gemini Apparel sponsor the event. Many hands hang flags and posters, register veterans and commit to the details even painting red, white and blue stars on the field. Ray Sinibaldi, our announcer, chooses just the right music and words to give the veterans respect and thanks for their service. The Venice Community comes out in full force, as always.
This Salute to veterans began to honor Col. Jack Dundas, who celebrated Venice sports with the same passion he celebrated life. We cheer Venice baseball for continuing the colonel’s memory with this magic celebration.
Some of our bestThe special people of this week are members of American Legion Post NOVEL 159. These veterans continue to serve their country and Venice. Rarely is there an event in town where the NOVEL 159 group is not presenting the colors. Often they are asked to stand in the hot sun for a long time. They faithfully carry rifles and participate in the 21 gun salute. They also offer Taps.
Members of the group are hoping to get invited to the schools so they can talk about their experiences, patriotism and flag etiquette. The NOVEL 159 crew is fun. They enjoy their families, travel, hobbies and the camaraderie. Several musicians participate in local bands.
The Venice Indians are wise inviting members of NOVEL 159 to their salute. The men add heart to the evening showing service to one’s country is a lifelong commitment. Members of NOVEL 159 help make Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier Sun. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net
