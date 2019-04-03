It’s hard to believe that this is the 10th anniversary of the Venice Bible Readathon, but we’re marking that milestone with this year’s Bible Readathon.
The opening ceremony was held at the gazebo in Centennial Park Tuesday, April 2, followed immediately with continued reading around the clock until about noon on Saturday, April 6 when the last chapter of Revelation is read.
How did the Venice Bible Readathon begin?
When God speaks to a Godly woman and says “do something,” that Godly woman is probably going to obey … especially if that Godly woman is the late Karla Roy. That was in the fall of 2008.
She had learned of a Bible Reading Marathon taking place in Stuart, Florida, led by Pastor Gene and Donna Helton, and God said, “That’s the ‘something’ I have for you to do.”
So she enlisted her good friend, and powerhouse of a Godly woman, the late Kathy Bolam, and together they recruited mutual friend (another Godly woman), Susan Nartowicz. These three women, called by God, founded the Venice Bible Readathon.
They traveled to Stuart in 2009, participated in their Bible Readathon, took notes and learned. Then the hard work began.
Being a veteran of civic activism, Bolam took the lead in navigating the necessary bureaucracies to find an available public space. Then these women set out to reach area churches, recruit readers, and organize the first Readathon in May of 2010.
For the first few years, the Bible Readathon was held in the gazebo at Patriots Park on U.S. 41. But that location left a lot to be desired. Weather was an issue, as was electricity, as well as the relative remoteness of the site.
So, once again, Bolam took on the powers that be and secured the support of the City of Venice. Hence, the wonderful current location at the gazebo in Centennial Park. And since that move, we’ve been pleased to have the participation of the Mayor of Venice, John Holic.
He shares a proclamation from city leaders each year and proclaims the week “Bible Readathon Week in the City of Venice.” He then becomes the first reader beginning with the Book of Genesis.
As we gather to begin our 10th annual Bible Readathon (or Bible Reading Marathon as it was sometimes called), we remember with great love and grateful hearts our dear friends, Karla Roy and Kathy Bolam. Both of these Godly women have passed away but we know they’re looking down on us and smiling. So many of us are looking up, smiling back at them, and saying, “You two Godly women really did something!”
To get involved, look for open time slots at: biblereadathon.org.
Click on “sign up to read” and fill in a date and time. Readers sign up to read 15 minutes at a time and you’re also welcome anytime to just come and listen.
