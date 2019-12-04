VENICE — The Venice Community Orchestra will present a Holiday Concert at 7 p.m., Dec. 11 at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4365 State Road 776, Venice.
The concert is open to the public. There will be a free-will offering to benefit the church’s music program.
The music has been freshly arranged by the group’s director, Bob Delfausse, and by viola player and percussionist Dave O’Fallon. The orchestra will be axxompanied for the last two pieces by the church choir singing the anthem “Give Thanks,” and by the audience in a sing-along of ten favorite carols — lyrics projected overhead.
