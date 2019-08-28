By ESTHER BIRD
Guest Writer
Our local heroes risk their lives daily to assure that our community is a safe place to live. That’s why it is appropriate to honor them and be certain they understand our appreciation.
That is also why the Venice Senior Friendship Center, in conjunction with Elmcroft of Bella Vita, will be honoring our local first responders at a ceremony at 2 p.m on Sept. 11.
The campus is at 2350 Scenic Drive, Venice.
The Venice Police Department honor guard will begin the ceremony by presenting the flag. Mayor John Holic will participate in recognizing the brave men and women who devote their lives to making our community a safer place to live. Representatives of the police, fire department, and EMTs will be present and honored.
On the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, events such as this one honor those who risked their lives to help the victims of that tragic day and bring together people of different ages, backgrounds, and faiths. This is the perfect opportunity for the community to come together and show appreciation to our local first responders and their families.
The seniors who regularly attend the center for live music each day, Monday – Friday, are very patriotic. The finale for the afternoon entertainment is observed by a circle of friendship while God Bless America is played. A wonderful and fitting way to display and recognize their love for their country.
The Venice Friendship Center is a 501(c)(3) private non-profit organization that provides many valuable services in our community. Everyone is welcome to attend this special ceremony.
