Venice MainStreet Inc. is holding a contest for an interactive mural in Historic Downtown Venice. The mural will be located predominately downtown for hundreds of thousands of yearly visitors to see. Work must be completed by June 14. A Visit Florida grant will pay for a portion of this project.
The purpose of the contest is to create an interactive mural that encourages people to take a picture with the image and share it on social media. It must fit in with the ambiance of Historic Downtown Venice and advertise Venice, Florida.
The theme of the artwork calls for a 3-D action image fitting to Venice in the time period of 1920s and the 1930s.
Specifications:
- The wall is located at 303 W. Venice Ave., Venice, FL 34285. The total wall space is 25-by-7.5 feet. The entire wall does not need to be used for the mural. Because of the road location a space of 13-by-7.5 feet can be captured within one picture. The area would allow for up to two photo ops. (To see a diagram, go to: visitvenicefl.org.)
- Concept and this completed form must be delivered to the Venice MainStreet office (101 W. Venice Ave., #23, Venice, FL 34285) by March 29.
- Concept should include details on scope of pay, maintenance expectations, artist bio with images of past work and the materials to be used.
- A committee will choose the winning artwork by April 5.
- Once approved by the City of Venice, work can begin. All work must
be complete and billed to Venice MainStreet by June 10.
