The Venice Museum & Archives will be closed the month of August for annual maintenance and repairs. During this time, museum staff will be available via phone or email. Normal hours will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
There is still time to view the exhibit “Snook Haven: The History of Movies, Mischief, and Music on the Myakka,” which runs through July 31.
VMA is open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, call 941-486-2487 or visit: VeniceMuseum.org.
