From Venice Regional Bayfront Health
Venice Regional Bayfront Health announces that cardiothoracic surgeon Michael Bolanos, M.D., has joined the hospital’s heart team.
Bolanos focuses on heart valve repair and replacement, including minimally invasive approaches; surgical therapies for coronary artery disease, including cardiac by-pass surgery; and surgical therapies for irregular heartbeats, such as atrial fibrillation (aFib).
Bolanos trained at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in integrated cardiothoracic surgery and Duke University Medical Center in general surgery. He is a graduate of Ponce School of Medicine in Puerto Rico and has additional experience in surgical education, as well as authoring multiple research publications and book chapters.
“We are excited to welcome Dr. Bolanos to Venice Regional’s established heart team, which has earned a reputation for addressing heart conditions with multi-disciplinary approaches using the latest technologies and minimally invasive procedures,” said John Galat, M.D., who leads the hospital’s heart team.
“His patient-focused surgical expertise will be a valuable addition to our team, enhancing our ability to meet the needs of patients in the Venice area as the community grows.”
Bolanos, who speaks both English and Spanish, is accepting new patients at Gulf Coast Cardiothoracic Surgery Associates in Venice. For scheduling, call 941-486-6770.
About VRBH
Venice Regional Bayfront Health is a 312-bed, acute care hospital providing a comprehensive array of health care services to the greater Venice area. Venice Regional, and its affiliated Gulf Coast Medical Group clinics provide high quality health care that is accessible to residents and visitors across Central and South Sarasota County. The hospital’s services include cardiac, stroke, orthopedic, metabolic, open-heart and advanced surgery, wound care, women’s care and interventional radiology.
For more information, visit: veniceregional.com.
