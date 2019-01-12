Ethel Molezzi is enjoying her retirement as a Venice resident and is living a life she never envisioned for herself.
Growing up in a small Hungarian town named Szakonyfalu – it’s on the map now, she said proudly, since it never was before – which is on the west end of the country.
I met her at a restaurant one night when she was dining with a mutual acquaintance, and I found her story interesting. Noticing her slight accent, I asked where she was from, and in a few brief moments, she told me she had escaped from Hungary many years prior and was happy to have found her way to America. She agreed to let me tell her story.
She lives in the Jacaranda West area and said she does well when playing golf.
“I never thought I would live like this,” she said, recalling the days before her escape from the communist stronghold that existed in 1956 Hungary.
She owes it all to some fateful events, such as the fence being down, which bordered her town and Austria. When it was down, people were allowed to enter Austria and begin their journey to freedom. Other factors were: her brother, Frank, whom she adored, escaped one week prior to her and she wanted to follow; a girlfriend (Irene) decided to cross the border with her (they were mere 16-year-olds); a German army base in Munich took in fleeing refugees; an aunt living in Chicago became her sponsor; Catholic Charities helped pay for her exodus (and that of many others); and she met and married Michael Molezzi (who died 16 years ago); and, most of all, her own sense of self-determination.
As we sipped coffee at her kitchen table, she reflected on all of these facts, and I grew to admire her resolve and appreciated her love for America.
“I think this country is wonderful,” she said. “I have no complaints. I lived under communism and it was hard. I would not want to live any other place than here.”
She said she has been back to Hungary a few times to see family, but not many family members are left, and she will probably not return. Her sister, Mary, stayed in Hungary and died at age 56.
Hungary is now an independent country.
“Between 1956 and 1957, the U.S. admitted 38,000 Hungarians, refugees from a failed uprising against the Soviets. These were among the first of the Cold War refugees.” — LibertyEllisFoundation.org.
One example of the hardship she saw in communist Hungary was when she returned in the 1990s when her mother was 91. Ethel and her sister, Mary, took the mother to a store and the mother had wanted to buy a toy for Ethel’s son, also named Michael. Ethel didn’t want her mother to spend money on what she called “junk,” and her sister elbowed her hard, saying it was a good thing Ethel was speaking Slovenian because if it had been in Hungarian the guards would have arrested and jailed her for calling the toy “junk.”
Ethel recalled how she and her friend Irene decided to cross the border.
“There wasn’t a lot to do in my hometown, and my girlfriends and I would go for walks. One day we passed the fence and I said we should cross that border.”
Friends called her crazy to consider such a drastic move, but Irene, who often had trouble at home, thought it would be a good idea. The two made their plans, crossed the border when the fence was down one day, and never turned back.
Irene ended up in Wisconsin, married with children, and Ethel ended up in Chicago for several years with the aunt who sponsored her.
Ethel worked for several months as a live-in babysitter for a family with six children ages 3 to 12 in Oak Park, Illinois, which was not good pay but helped her learn to speak English in three months time. After leaving, she went back on weekends for seven years to clean house, and she still keeps in touch with the children even though their parents are deceased.
Back living with her aunt she worked a more lucrative factory job; went to school and studied to pass her citizenship and become a U.S. citizen. She worked for Helene Curtis hair company in key punch until marrying Mike Molezzi. He suggested she quit work and stay home, which she did but soon got bored and went to work at a country club as a waitress, then hostess.
Her husband had visited Florida and loved it, and they looked at moving to the state’s east coast, but after one of his friends invited them to visit him in Venice, they loved it and bought a home near him in Jacaranda West.
Ethel worked at Walmart for 27 years in several positions, the last of which was customer service supervisor. She retired four years ago.
“I have good friends here,” Ethel said “I have a ladies group to play golf with and we get together sometimes.”
She loves her life here but greatly misses her husband.
“I wish he was still alive,” she said. “He did a wonderful job bringing me here. I never dreamed I would live like this. I have a pool and play golf and have a lot of friends. He was the love of my life – it was a good marriage and we traveled a lot – to Australia four times and all over Europe to nine countries.”
Ethel belongs to Epiphany Cathedral and has a membership at the Hungarian church on Jackson Road off East Venice Avenue, where she sometimes attends their dinner-dances. Others may see her there, on a golf course, or just around town.
Editor’s Note: Audrey Blackwell writes about the people, places and businesses along the South Trail in Venice. Your suggestions are welcome. Call 941-207-1000 or send an email.
Service and product information in this column should not be taken as an endorsement of the business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.