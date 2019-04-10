Venice resident Peter Cartwright has yet another reason to be proud of his multi-talented wife, Parichat Yanpreechawong. She goes by the nickname “Mod” and she most certainly is all that and more.
In addition to owning and operating the Parichat House on South Nokomis Avenue between West Venice Avenue and Miami Avenue for several years, and being an award-winning gardener/landscaper, artist, gourmet cook and more, she recently passed her test to become a U.S. citizen.
I have known Mod and Peter for several years and am so happy to welcome her as a new U.S. citizen. What makes this country so special is the diversity of the people who have come to our shores, learned English when it was not their first language and shared their many diverse talents with the rest of us, most of whom know only English. In the case of Mod, and the many new citizens I have been fortunate enough to get to know, her incredible work ethic is one more bonus.
On any given day she accomplishes as much as any three other people. With husband Peter, Mod has created a stunning landscape which won a world-wide contest a couple years ago as the best Thai garden outside of Thailand.
Within their house are several stunning paintings she has created as well as a decor that would make any top-flight interior designer proud.
When it comes to cooking, she does that just as well, as I can attest from attending several events at her home.
But all that is in her spare time. Mod is a business woman too, operating the Parichat House on South Nokomis. She makes regular trips to Thailand to keep it stocked with unique items.
Did I mention her dancing? Audrey Blackwell and I went to the Thai Spring Festival March 30 at the Venice Gardens clubhouse. Audrey wrote about that event in her column last Saturday. The Thai food and dancing were terrific but the musicians also played plenty of rock and roll and even the Twist. Parichat did the best Twist of anyone on the floor, no matter their age or nationality. Since the Twist is from my college days, I consider myself a pretty good judge of the dance that put Chubby Checker on the map.
The citizenship ceremony was in February, but I wanted to wait and give this important event the extra ink it deserves. Her husband Peter sent the photos that accompany this column and include one of some of her many friends who watched her take the oath.
Congratulations “Mod.” You are a good friend to so many of us and we are all so proud of all your good work.
As for that Thai festival, Audrey and I are already planning to return next year, but we will buy our tickets earlier. I think we managed to buy the last two available. They even had some Thai clothing for sale at the event, so I managed to go home with a couple more pairs of Thai pants made from elephant print fabric and without that lengthy trip across the ocean to Bangkok.
A few years ago, my daughter and I were returning from Bangkok on Thai Airlines. We flew to Osaka where we were to change planes for our flight to the U.S. only to learn that Thai was no longer flying to the U.S. as of that day. I have no idea if they fly to the U.S. now, but it is a great airline with impeccable service. We were in first class as I was using miles for the air travel. I did not want to be downgraded for such a long flight. We ended up spending 12 hours at that airport before being put on a United flight to the U.S. and fortunately still in first class.
By the time we took two more flights (LAX to Denver and then to Tampa) and drove from Tampa down to Venice, we had been traveling for 45 hours, crossing more than half of the Earth’s time zones.
Awards travel has changed since then and I no longer fly enough to amass the miles I used to collect, so that probably was our last hurrah in first class. In those days, it was nice enough to even make up for the long delay at Osaka where they could not have been nicer to us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.