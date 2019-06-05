“We are here cherishing tenderly the memories of our precious dead,” Gordan Sherven, MSG, USA, Retired, said at the Memorial Day Never Forget-Ever Honor Ceremonies at Patriots Park. Former Commander of NoVel 159 Norm MacLellan read the Ode to Vietnam. “Those of us who served see the faces and feel the pain,” he said. Norm thanked Will Prisher who maintains the flags at Patriots Park.
American Legion NoVel 159 gets a salute for a heartfelt meaningful Memorial Day ceremony and for being aware of the 90 degree temps and keeping the time reasonable.
Patriotic SpiritThree cheers to everyone who showcased red, white and blue on Memorial Day honoring those who gave their lives for our country. Thanks to the business owners who displayed flags in their stores. Special shout out to Chris Hassler who makes sure Patriots Park is surrounded in flags. Many veterans showed up at Perkin’s Restaurant after Patriots Park and were treated to a free breakfast. Venice has the spirit.
Senior CenterVisit the health fair at the Friendship Center on Scenic Drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12. Vendors will be on hand offering samples and information.
Two of our bestThe special people of this week are Joanne and Dave Farley. The two were recognized at the Never Forget-Ever Honor Memorial Day Ceremony at Patriots Park. “You never really know the people in your community,” someone said to the Farleys. Many people were surprised to learn they were a Gold Star family. Joanne’s father was killed in World War II when she was 1 year old.
Joanne and Dave are long-time business owners in Venice. Dave served on City Council. Joanne is a retired nurse who loved rocking babies at Sarasota Memorial Hospital as one of their volunteers. At Christmas, we see the Farleys as Santa and Mrs. Claus. They are regulars in the Christmas Parade.
Dave likes to drive his camo jeep in parades. Sometimes it’s filled with some of the Farley’s nine grandchildren. Dave likes to drive the wagon for hay rides at Grace United. Like many retirees, the Farleys are often seen at the Venice High School teepee watching grandchildren in volleyball games.
Dave and Joanne are easy going and two of the kindest and friendliest people in town. No two are more down to earth. Dave and Joanne Farley make Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier Sun. She welcomes your tips and ideas, Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.
