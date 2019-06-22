Venice Symphony accepts a Designing Women Boutique grant

Maureen Bentley, left, a member of The Venice Symphony Board of Directors and Education Committee, receives a check for the Symphony from Janice Zarro Wood, member of the Board of Directors of Designing Women Boutique and Chair of the DWB Groundworks Steering Committee. The generous grant goes to support Venice Symphony’s long-standing education program, Symphony in the Schools, and was one of many grants given to nonprofit organizations at the May 3 event.

