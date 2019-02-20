The audience at the Venice Performing Arts knew when the final notes of “An American in Paris” were played they had experienced musical perfection. The Venice Symphony Rhapsody in Blue concerts featuring the music of George Gershwin were sold out. It is no surprise, as everyone enjoys the familiar exciting music written by Gershwin.
Piano soloist Dr. Joseph Holt received several well-deserved standing ovations. His comfort at the piano playing the beautiful music gave the audience a warm feeling and for some stirring nice memories. After the concert when chatting with Dr. Holt some people said to him, “You make me wish I had kept up with my piano lessons.” “It’s never too late,” he replied.
Music director and conductor Troy Quinn inspired the musicians to create magic. After listening to the adventurous, “An American in Paris,” with its horns, whistles, and dynamic percussion solos, the only word to describe the piece when it ended was, “Wow.” No doubt the audience felt they had just been on a musical adventure. Bravo for a spectacular concert.
Visit: thevenicesymphony.org for concert information. The next concerts are on Feb. 22-23, European Masters featuring Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7.
Senior fun
The Senior Center invites the community to a full schedule of events at the center on Scenic Drive starting with their second Senior Mingle on March 8 and their popular St. Patrick’s Day party on March 15. Call 941-584-0052 or visit friendshipcenters.org.
One of our best
The special person of this week is Joan High who spends her time planning spectacular events for organizations. Her attention to details makes each event fun and interesting. At one of her teas she invited an impersonator to talk about fashions, including the 1920s outfit she was wearing. Joan is called on to create baskets for raffles and auctions especially for Friends of the Venice Symphony.
When she found an organization was not providing flowers for their events, Joan made up special arrangements to make it all look pretty. She is involved with fundraisers for her church. Through all this, Joan always takes time for lunch with friends and trips up north to celebrate important events with family.
Joan is kind and thoughtful and a loyal friend. She doesn’t hesitate to step in and help “almost acquaintances” in need. Joan High is one of the women who make Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier Sun. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net
