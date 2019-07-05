Young performers will take stock of the hilarious satire and timely social commentary of the Tony Award-winning musical “Urinetown,” opening July 26.
The last time Venice (then Little) Theatre took a trip to the dystopian world of “Urinetown,” Herald-Tribune reviewer Jay Handelman wrote, “There’s no denying that this is one funny and clever show.”
“Urinetown” returns to the area 11 years after Venice Theatre first brought it to the stage. This time, VT’s SummerStock program for theater-career-bound students will present the musical on its MainStage July 26 through Aug. 11. Performances are Thursday through Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for college students, and $12 for students through 12th grade and are on sale now at the theater’s box office, 140 W. Tampa Ave. on the island in Venice, by calling 941-488-1115 and online at: venicetheatre.org.
Summer box office hours are Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. — 3 p.m. and one hour before show time. “Urinetown” is generously sponsored by Ki Hassler, The Boone Law Firm, and Elite Urology of Southwest Florida.
“Urinetown,” with music and lyrics by Mark Hollmann, and book and lyrics by Greg Kotis, won three Tony Awards after its Broadway opening in 2002. It has won three Outer Critics Circle Awards, two Lucille Lortel Awards, and two Obie Awards.
The story is set in a town plagued by a water drought, causing private toilet facilities to be banned. An evil corporation, The Urine Good Company, is managing the supply by charging people to use public toilets. Refusal or inability to pay results in a person being hauled off to Urinetown. Out of the mass of this miserable population, a hero rises to lead his fellow citizens against the tyranny.
An odd premise (not to mention, title) for a musical, but audiences and critics embrace it, as reflected by some New York reviewers of the original production – New York Times: “a zesty and full-bodied original” ... “hilarious”... “a high-spirited joke”; and New York Observer: “enjoyable silliness.”
When Venice Theatre produced the show in 2008, Brad Wages directed and choreographed, earning praise from Sarasota Magazine editor Kay Kipling for assembling “one of the strongest casts in recent memory” and his “confident, clever choreography.”
Wages returns to helm this production with Musical Director Peter Madpak. The dark and dreary look of Urinetown is being created by Scenic Designer Brian Freeman, Costume Designer Jeannette Rybicki. and Lighting Designer Cindy Carruth. Casey Deiter designs sound and Lisa Million is stage manager.
(Note: The SummerStock cast will perform as part of the 7th Annual Summer Cabaret Festival on Wednesday evenings July 31 and Aug. 7 at 7:30 p.m. Their cabaret is a retrospective of past SummerStock shows including West Side Story, Oklahoma, Annie Get Your Gun and Jesus Christ Superstar.)
