Venice Theatre’s Education & Outreach Program was chosen as recipient of the Venice Nokomis Woman’s Club (VNWC) 2019-20 fundraisers. Pictured are Joan Brinton, left, VNWC treasurer; Kathy Price, VNWC secretary; Lorraine Finizio, VNWC VP membership; Sandy Davisson, Venice Theater’s director of education and outreach; VNWC President Jean Trammell; and Aimee Holmes, VNWC program chair.