Longtime Venice resident Corky Dalton was honored on Wednesday, Nov. 7, at the annual Keep Sarasota County Beautiful awards banquet.
He received the Dorothy Bombera Award for his outstanding leadership in guiding and inspiring Team Keep Venice Beautiful (KVB), a volunteer arm of Venice Area Beautification Inc. (VABI).
The theme of this year’s Annual Volunteer Awards Recognition Banquet was “Back to the Future.” The Dorothy Bombera Award recognizes an exceptional individual who has exemplified dedication toward keeping Sarasota County beautiful. The award was named after a former leader of Team Keep Venice Beautiful, formerly known as the Pepper Patrol.
Through his leadership, Dalton has built a “go to” group of volunteers that both the city and county have come to rely on to supplement their efforts in caring for parks, trails, and green spaces in the Venice area. The group works over 45 weeks annually and logged roughly 2,600 volunteer hours this past year.
“Team KVB efforts, under Corky’s leadership, have made a big difference in area public spaces, keeping our city fresh for our citizens and our visitors and doing work that our limited city staff would never have had the time to do,” said Linda Kenfield, Venice Parks and Recreation Advisory Board member.
Through partnerships with the Venice City Public Works Department and Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resource (SCPRNR) Department. Team KVB has been able to remove an every increasing amount of debris from work sites. The group removed about 500 truckloads of brush during the past year, more than three times the level in 2015.
“I’ve worked with volunteers for many years, and I’ve never met a volunteer who leads and brings people together like Corky does,” said Megan Eidel, (SCPRNR) Trails Coordinator. “The amount of time and effort Team KVB puts into making our community better is quite incredible. You can’t have a volunteer group that accomplishes so much, all while being safe, fun, and productive without a leader like Corky.”
Team KVB is one of three volunteer groups that VABI maintains to make Venice a more beautiful place to live, work, and play. To volunteer or learn more, contact VABI at 941-207-8224 or admin@vabi.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.