PHOTO BY ELAINE W. BRICKNER
Members of the American Legion Post NOVEL 159 Color Guard present the colors during a reopening ceremony at the Venice Walmart. 4150 South Tamiami Trail, Friday morning Aug. 2. The store’s interior was recently remodeled and the exterior was painted. Color Guard members are: Dennis Turner, left, David Kaczmarek, Melodi Wilson, Wil Brickner and Color Guard Commander Norm MacLellan. Behind them is Walmart General Manager Dan Houston.
