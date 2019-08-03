By DON MOORE
Sun Correspondent
Suzanna Vass of Venice served 4 years active duty in the Air Force first as a medic and 22 years as an Air National Guard with the 171st Air Refueling Wing.
She’s currently on the emergency room staff at Venice Regional Bayfront Health. On the side she has a small business called “ER-2-YOU.” She will come to your home on medical calls.
After high school she received a basketball scholarship to the University of Pittsburgh. By the end of her freshman year in college she flunked out for not attending her regular classes.”
“I was 19-years old and didn’t know anything,” Vass recalled almost 40 years later. “I went home from college and my parents drove me crazy.
“I decided to go in the Air Force. That was 1982.”
She took basic training in San Antonio, Texas.
“There were 53 girls in my barracks in basic and all of them were crying almost every night. I told my drill sergeant, ‘You can’t yell at me any louder than my mother did.’”
After basic she transferred to Shepard Air Force Base, also in Texas. There she attended tech school and became a medic. She served four years at Maxwell Air Force Base in Alabama as a medic. She got out of the service as a staff sergeant.
“I always wanted to be a doctor, but I grew up poor and female. I never thought I could do it.
“With some encouragement from a physician while I was in the Air Force I put on my big girl pants and worked my way through college.
“I worked full time and went to night school. Four years later I graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a B.S. degree in chemistry and a 2nd Lieutenant’s commission in the Air Force Reserve. I went to med school for four years at Philadelphia Osteopathic Hospital and then spent a four-year in residency at a hospital in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
“While I was doing my residency, I was invited to become a flight surgeon. I spent four additional months learning how to take care of pilots and air crews,” Vass said. “For the next 16 years I served in the Air Force Reserve and saw the world.
“My reserve unit was based in Pittsburgh and flew out of Pittsburgh International Airport. I worked for a tanker unit. We passed fuel to fighter planes in Iraq in our C-135 tankers. My job was to take care of the tanker crew both in the air and on the ground.
“One time we flew out of Turkey over Iraq during ‘Operation Desert Storm’ and refueled four fighters in the war zone at night. It was the quietest mission I ever flew on.
“We took some small arms enemy fire in the tanker’s tail early in the mission, but it wasn’t serious. We got back to base unscathed.
“It was a mission I didn’t have to make, but I wasn’t going to leave my guys. I had to go with them. There was no way I wasn’t going to go.”
She found pilots in particular quirky to work with.
“To give pilots shots you had to chase them around the base because they wouldn’t come into the clinic and get their shots,” Vass said. “I would have to lie them down to give them shots because they would pass out.”
When she wasn’t treating pilots, she was part of a humanitarian Air Force Reserve effort to fly around the world and treat needy individuals in struggling countries. She’s treated civilians in Honduras, Peru and several countries in Africa.
“We flew into a country and provided the locals with eye glasses, pulled teeth, and immunized them,” Vass said.
After 16 years in the Air Force Reserve she retired as a flight surgeon and Lieutenant Colonel.
Then she worked for a few years in the ER of a hospital in Allentown, Pa. Twelve years ago she moved to Venice and went to work in the ER at Venice Hospital.
Why the emergency room?
“I like the variety of the challenge in the ER. You’re working on a sprained ankle one second and the next you’re treating someone with a heart attack.”
During her time in the Air Force Reserve, Vass said, “It was the best career. I worked with the best troops, I’ve been everywhere. It was wonderful.”
Close to 1,000 of Don Moore’s veteran interviews are online at DonMooresWarTales.com. Know a veteran? Don Moore’s stories are a part of the Veterans History Project through the Library of Congress. If you, or someone you know, is a veteran, have them contact Don Moore at 941-426-2120 or email DonMoore39@gmail.com.
