The Venice Yacht Club Charitable Foundation recently provided a $5,000 grant to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast’s Reading Bigs program in Venice.
The program is designed to foster a love of literature and aid in the development of grade-level reading skills for children in kindergarten through third grade at risk of failing Florida’s standardized reading tests.
Dr. Nancy Canning, Region Program Director with BBBS set up the program guide. She worked with Holly Chesnoff, Elementary Curriculum Specialist with the Sarasota County School District, who developed the Reading Bigs curriculum. The guide improves reading skills through a variety of activities specific to the child’s reading level and is monitored by Big Brothers Big Sisters and the child’s teacher to ensure progress.
Venice Yacht Club Charitable Foundation’s mission is to do the most good for the most people at risk by supporting and enhancing the cumulative goodwill of the Venice Yacht Club membership to service the needs of our community.
Grants are made in support of the broad categories of (1) youth boating, (2) health and education, (3) veterans and active military, (4) the environment and (5) civic improvement, and are given to charities within the area from which the Venice Yacht Club draws its membership.
The Venice Yacht Club Charitable Foundation (VYCCF) focuses on organizations that help children, families, and individuals affected by hunger, literacy issues, homelessness and safety from abuse.
It also supports groups that provide services to veterans and community young people through program scholarships as well as the Venice Youth Boating Association. Many of our committee members are Ambassadors (such as Dave Slaman) to the charities the foundation supports to ensure it maintains an on-going understanding of the programs, their impact in the community and the evolving needs of the families they serve.
Since its inception, VYCCF has provided grants to our local community totaling over $560,000.
