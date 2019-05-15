Bud Gerow, 94, a World War II veteran, was invited by the Honor Flight Network to fly to Washington, D.C., for a one-day trip to visit all of the major military monuments and Arlington National Cemetery.
The free program was established to give thanks to the men and women of World War II, Korea and Vietnam.
The Honor Flight Network estimates that 650 World War II veterans die each day.
Gerow, a resident of Jacaranda Trace in Venice, is one of the few remaining members of a group of 3,000 men who were part of Merrill’s Marauders. They existed for about a year, starting in August 1943 and lasting until about October 1944.
“This was a long-range, deep penetration unit that disrupted the Japanese troops supply lines in Burma,” said Gerow. “There were about 3,000 men to start with and there were only about 240 when it finished. Many were killed, wounded or got diseases — malaria or typhus in the jungles.”
Gerow is a member of the Veteran’s Club of Jacaranda Trace. One of the club members filled out an application for him to be part of the one-day Honor Flight trip.
When Gerow was invited to take the trip, he put in an application for his son Jeff to be his guardian. Jeff flew in from Michigan to join his father for the experience.
“Seeing the memorials in Washington was not as moving as the reception that was given my son and I and about 80 veterans in Fort Myers as we left,” he said.
Honoring the veterans was a bagpipe band and two columns of about 300 people shaking hands and welcoming veterans on both the flight out and the flight home.
Gerow said there wasn’t a dry eye in the room; it was very emotional. They played patriotic music at both airports with bands of patriotic supporters entertaining. The Honor Flight staff worked very hard to make it a dream holiday for all of the veterans.
The trip started at 4:30 a.m. and they were back that evening. It was a long but rewarding day.
“I recommend this experience for any veteran. It was very moving,” Gerow said.
Honor Flight Network is based in Springfield, Ohio. For information about the group visit: HonorFlight.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.