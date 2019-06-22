^pBy MICHELE DEMPERIO
Guest Writer
The ACE Mentor Program of America Inc. (ACE) is a national program that mentors high school students and inspires them to pursue careers in design and construction. The mission is to engage, excite and enlighten high school students to pursue careers in architecture, engineering, and construction through mentoring and to support their continued advancement in the industry.
Over 9,000 students from 1,000 high schools annually participate in ACE. The program engages sponsors and volunteer mentors to expose students to real-world opportunities and financially supports each student’s continued success through scholarships and grants.
The ACE Sarasota Mentor Program distributed scholarships to Venice High School’s Engineering CTE students: Matthew Stutzman, Wyatt Ehrhardt, Andrew Bui, James Wardlaw, and Luwel Fe Abarintos.
For the first time since ACE Sarasota’s inception, a scholarship was given out by the banquet’s keynote speaker, Ryan Perrone of Nautilus Homes. In addition to a $2,000 scholarship, Nautilus Homes offered scholarship winner Matthew Stutzman a summer internship at the company shadowing and working alongside of the company’s executive and field team.
During his speech, Perrone emphasized the importance of preparing today’s high school students for the job market with real job experience. He cited his own experience at his father, Rich Perrone’s, construction firm, Perrone Construction, as the catalyst for his own business, Nautilus Homes.
His father, serving as one of the judges for the evening, watched his son deliver the keynote address, beaming with pride.
The other scholarships were given out by sponsors Stantec, Sweet Sparkman Architects, and TMPartners, PLLC. Since inception, ACE has awarded over $15 million nationally in scholarships to promising participants.
If you’d like to experience ACE’s challenges, opportunities and rewards, contact Tara Sall, the affiliate president. For more information, visit: acementor.org.
