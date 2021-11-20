Venice Interfaith Community Association welcomes the community to view its 17th annual Interfaith Thanksgiving Service on Wednesday, Nov. 24 at 7 p.m.
Due to the uncertainty of the COVID pandemic, the service will be presented on the Venice Interfaith website, VeniceInterfaith.org, and on Facebook and YouTube. Also, viewers will be able to watch the service at any time after the evening’s presentation.
The theme of the Thanksgiving Service is “This is my song … a song of peace, hopes, dreams.”
The interdenominational and intercultural program will include readings, prayers and music, carrying universal messages of hope, healing and the quest for world peace.
The theme is based upon the poem “This Is My Song,” written by Lloyd Stone in 1934. Stone’s poem was put to the music of the “Finlandia” hymn melody composed by Jean Sibelius.
The words to “This Is My Song” were written in the time between the two World Wars. While the poem speaks of our hopes, our dreams, our quest for peace, it likewise tells that people in other lands seek the same hopes, dreams and peace as we do.
While singing of our pride and thanks for our own country, we need to realize that “other hearts in other lands are beating with hopes and dreams as true and high as mine.”
It is these same hopes, dreams and desires for peace that we as persons from varied religious backgrounds seek, or should seek. Don’t we all want peace, don’t we all have hopes, don’t we all have dreams?
The guest speaker is the Rev. Dr. Mark Dowell, whose message is “The Sound of Silence.” Dowell and his wife, the Rev. Brenda Dowell, were chosen to be co-pastors of Venice United Church of Christ. They came to Venice in January.
There is no charge to attend this virtual service, but donations are welcome and will be given to All Faiths Food Bank, which has done a tremendous work of mercy in feeding those in need, especially during this pandemic. Donations may be given via the Venice Interfaith website.
Venice Interfaith Community Association includes organizational members and individual members. Its mission is to promote the development of a local culture that reflects the love, understanding and support of and between all community members as taught by all faith traditions represented in our society.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.