^pBy KRISTEN MYERS
Guest Writer
The Village On The Isle Foundation hosted its first Golf Classic Saturday, May 11 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Lakewood Ranch.
With the support of sponsors and about 80 golfers, the event raised over $125,000.
The Village On The Isle Foundation is committed to assisting the community, supporting retired clergy and missionaries, and enhancing programs and education that directly impact the quality of life of the residents at Village On The Isle.
“The Village On The Isle Foundation serves an instrumental role to our organization’s mission, and we are grateful for all our sponsors, including major supporters, Willis Smith Construction, Stevens Construction, RPLP Architects, Ziegler Capital, and Atlas Insurance, who helped kick off this inaugural event for us,” said VOTI CEO Joel Anderson.
“We look forward to our Golf Classic becoming a premier event in our local area,” says Willis “Bill” Schmidt, Chairman of Village On The Isle Foundation, “It is a wonderful opportunity for residents, staff, business partners and others to gather together for our cause and have a little fun as well.”
