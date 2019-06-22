^pBy KRISTEN MYERS
Guest Writer
Village On The Isle’s Health Center, Luke Haven, has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Nursing Care Center Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards.
The Gold Seal of Approval is a symbol of quality that reflects an organization’s commitment to providing safe and effective patient and resident care.
Village On The Isle’s Health Center spent over a year planning for the accreditation, which included a rigorous multi-day, on-site visit by the accreditation body. During the review, Joint Commission experts evaluated compliance with nursing care center standards related to several areas, including clinical interventions and support, coordination of care, and staff education and training. They also conducted on-site observations and interviews with leaders and staff.
“Joint Commission accreditation provides a framework for the processes needed to improve the care patients and residents receive,” said Gina Zimmermann, MS, executive director, Nursing Care Center Accreditation Program, The Joint Commission. “We commend Village On The Isle for its efforts to become a quality improvement organization.”
Joel Anderson, CEO of Village On The Isle, said: “As one of the premier retirement communities in the area, we recognize the importance of raising the bar in health care quality, and we are proud to be accredited by such an elite accreditation organization. As we prepare to open our new Health Center later this year, we are delighted to do so with this level of recognition.”
Established in 1966, The Joint Commission’s Nursing Care Center Accreditation Program accredits over 900 organizations that offer long term care services. The accreditation program is awarded for a three-year period.
The Joint Commission
Founded in 1951, The Joint Commission seeks to continuously improve health care for the public, in collaboration with other stakeholders, by evaluating health care organizations and inspiring them to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value. The Joint Commission accredits and certifies over 21,000 health care organizations and programs in the United States. An independent, nonprofit organization, The Joint Commission is the nation’s oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in health care. Learn more at jointcommission.org.
Village On The Isle
Village On The Isle, situated on a beautiful 16-acre campus on the island of Venice, is one of the first continuing care retirement communities on the Gulf Coast of Florida. A vibrant and visionary Community offering the full continuum of care, Village On The Isle is guided in its philosophy and practices by its mission to “share God’s love by promoting individual growth and dignity, enhancing the quality of life and meeting the human and spiritual needs of our residents, staff, and community.”
For more information about Village On The Isle, call 941-484-9753 or visit VillageOnTheIsle.com.
