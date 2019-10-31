Vpac 3

The Venice Performing Arts Center hosts out-of-area acts, but also serves as the home theatre for the Venice Institute of Performing Arts and Venice High School.

VENICE - Officials with the Venice Institute for Performing Arts announced it a finalist for the Impact 100 SRQ High-Impact grant.

There are five finalists seeking two grants both worth $114,000.

The winners will be announced on Sunday.

"Impact 100 SRQ comprises a group of local women philanthropists committed to high impact transformational grantmaking," according to a news release. "The two grants will be awarded Nov. 3 at the inaugural Impact 100 SRQ annual meeting and awards celebration at Lakewood Ranch Golf & Country Club."

A news release notes more than 200 members of Impact 100 SRQ - including its founders and others, gathered Oct. 15 to meet the nonprofit finalists. 

"If selected as a grant recipient, VIPA will implement phase three of The VIP Arts Academy, the K-12 educational wing of the institute," the news release states. "The Academy, which is currently entering phase two thanks to a grant from The Florida Department of State, will be able to expand to include in-school and after-school activities for students in fourth through 12th grade if the grant is awarded."

It will also seek to hire a director of education "who will work to ensure all programs integrate seamlessly with school curriculum and continue to develop impactful programs for the students of south Sarasota County."

