VENICE - Officials with the Venice Institute for Performing Arts announced it a finalist for the Impact 100 SRQ High-Impact grant.
There are five finalists seeking two grants both worth $114,000.
The winners will be announced on Sunday.
"Impact 100 SRQ comprises a group of local women philanthropists committed to high impact transformational grantmaking," according to a news release. "The two grants will be awarded Nov. 3 at the inaugural Impact 100 SRQ annual meeting and awards celebration at Lakewood Ranch Golf & Country Club."
A news release notes more than 200 members of Impact 100 SRQ - including its founders and others, gathered Oct. 15 to meet the nonprofit finalists.
"If selected as a grant recipient, VIPA will implement phase three of The VIP Arts Academy, the K-12 educational wing of the institute," the news release states. "The Academy, which is currently entering phase two thanks to a grant from The Florida Department of State, will be able to expand to include in-school and after-school activities for students in fourth through 12th grade if the grant is awarded."
It will also seek to hire a director of education "who will work to ensure all programs integrate seamlessly with school curriculum and continue to develop impactful programs for the students of south Sarasota County."
