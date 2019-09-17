SARASOTA — Sarasota County is hosting a volunteer event at Shamrock Park from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, in honor of National Public Lands Day.
During the event, county staff will work with volunteers to improve the park by weeding, pruning and removing nuisance plants.
Volunteers are encouraged to bring hand pruners, work gloves, hat, sunglasses, water, bug spray and sunscreen. Volunteers should also wear closed-toe, closed-heel shoes such as hiking boots or sneakers.
Coordinated each year by the National Environmental Education Foundation, National Public Lands Day brings together volunteers from coast to coast to improve and restore the lands and facilities that people across America use and enjoy every day.
Each year, National Public Lands Day volunteers provide tens of millions of dollars’ worth of services in one day that would otherwise take limited park staff months to accomplish. Last year, more than 200,000 people participated in events at more than 2,500 sites across the country.
Sarasota County has thousands of acres of land available to the public for hiking, exploration, passive recreation and other activities. These lands are also home to hundreds of protected and endangered species of animals and plants.
Shamrock Park is at 3900 Shamrock Drive, Venice.
For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or visit scgov.net.
