VYC Charitable Foundation

COURTESY PHOTO

VYC Charitable Foundation members, from left, Roy Lee, Cheryl Pickels-Hall, Sylvia Hollister, Richard Lawson, Sandra Frank, Joan Bowen (VYCCF Vice Chair), Don Healy, Cherie Major, and Robert Kupec, present a $5,000 grant to AFFB’s CEO Sandra Frank.

 COURTESY PHOTO

VENICE YACHT CLUB

Venice Yacht Club volunteers helped a group of All Faiths Food Bank volunteers in packing and sorting 10,500 pounds of food May 16. This effort will help deliver 17,250 meals throughout Sarasota and DeSoto Counties.

During the event, Venice Yacht Club Charitable Foundation Vice Chair Joan Bowen presented a $5,000 grant to AFFB’s CEO Sandra Frank. The grant is dedicated to the “Campaign Against Summer Hunger” program which feeds about 40,000 children who participate in the School Lunch program, but will lack that nutrition during the summer months.

The key components of this program includes backpacks filled with nutritious snacks and foods, as well as mobile and area food pantries that ensure nutritious food and meals are available where these children live.

The VYC Foundation, in addition to volunteering every month at the central distribution center, has been an active partner and grantee to All Faiths Food Bank, contributing $70,000 since 2013 for programs and equipment supporting its fight against hunger in the community.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments