Venice Yacht Club Charitable Foundation

Venice Yacht Club Charitable Foundation presents a $5,000 grant to Southeastern Guide Dogs CEO Titus Herman.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

A group of 27 Venice Yacht Club members visited the campus of Southeastern Guide Dogs in Palmetto, Florida Monday, March 18.

Southeastern Guide Dogs transforms lives, one dog at a time. Their students and alumni walk out the door to freedom, heads high, shoulders back, ready to take on their world. Their work is amazing.

The Venice Yacht Club Charitable Foundation presented CEO Titus Herman with a $5,000 grant check in honor of Venice Yacht Club Past Commodore Bill Van Cott. Additionally, members donated in excess of $750.

VYCCF Chair Michael Nemser said, “Speaking for the members of the Venice Yacht Club, and personally as one who lost sight in one eye due to a genetic disease, we are in awe of the work you do to change the lives of those with vision loss and veterans with combat injuries and/or PTSD. Your program is amazing. Thank you for what you do.”

It was a wonderful visit, arranged by Ann Van Cott, one of the Foundation’s Ambassadors to the Guide Dog mission.

