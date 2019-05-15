On Thursday, April 18, 14 Venice Yacht Club family members sorted and packed 5,120 pounds of beverages and foods for distribution to at-risk families in the local community.
Each month the club's Charitable Foundation encourages members of Yacht Club to join in a day of volunteering with All Faiths Food Bank and ensure that we continue to fight hunger right here in Sarasota County.
This event is part of the Foundation's program that focuses on fighting hunger and also supports local charities that battle homelessness, improves literacy of our children, provides services to returning veterans and ensures that young people can learn to sail through the Venice Youth Boating Association.
Along with many of its community partners, the VYC Charitable Foundation continues "charting a course to a better community."
