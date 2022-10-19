SARASOTA — “Guys and Dolls” is the quintessential Broadway musical — music and lyrics by Frank Loesser at his best, with a book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows, based on a story and character by Damon Runyan.
The show is one of the most-loved Broadway musicals of all time and those names represent the best of the best of Broadway, past, present and future.
Burrows not only was involved in several fine Broadway productions but also was the go-to “fixer” when a show was not all it could be.
Newly open at West Coast Black Theatre is a production of “Guys and Dolls” that is right up there with the energy and style of any of the best Broadway productions, and even the film of the same name, which had an all-star cast.
Who needs Marlon Brando when you have Brian Boyd as Sky Masterson? Or Frank Sinatra when you have Warren G. Nolan Jr. as Nathan Detroit? Or Vivian Blaine when you have Kirsten Angelina Henry as Sister Sarah, Marta McKinnon as Miss Adelaide and WBTT newcomer Lee Hollis Bussie as Benny Southstreet, to name a few of this strong cast?
Bussie is one of this show’s professionals (member of Actors Equity) and a name to remember.
“Poor old reliable” Nathan is looking for $1,000 to fund a spot to hold “the oldest reliable floating crap game in New York,” and Sister Sarah is looking for sinners to save at her mission.
Adelaide has been waiting patiently for years to finally wed Nathan, adding another story within a story to this wonderful production that is so well played by the WBTT cast.
Director/choreographer Jim Weaver assembled this stellar cast and then literally stepped up the production’s quality with his choreography and a cast that could carry it all off.
The set was designed by Donna and Mark Buckalter and the scenery was constructed by Asolo Rep Scenic Studios. Projections added to several scenes.
Musical direction is by Christopher Jordan,
Darci Collins’ costumes ranged from stunning showgirl outfits to the equally colorful pin-striped suits worn by all those attendees at that famous crap game and even at the Save A Soul Mission.
“Take Back Your Mink,” sit back and enjoy one of the best shows ever at WBTT in Sarasota.
Founded by Jacobs in 1999, Westcoast Black Theatre has become a model for how to grow a theater, with “Guys and Dolls” as further proof.
Six members of Actors Equity are in this cast, with a director who is a member of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society plus a stage manager, Juanita Munford, who is an Equity member.
Its mission is “to produce professional theater that promotes and celebrates African American history and experience, engages a broad base of patrons and audiences, supports the development of a dynamic group of aspiring artists and builds self-esteem in youth of color.”
This production fulfills that aim and more. Just one example is Michael Meji-Mendez who portrayed Lt. Brannigan. In his 13th season, he has been a talent to be reckoned with since his first one. He has attained Equity membership along with many awards along the way.
The lobby’s red carpeting sets the tone for a most colorful evening of theater in the most comfortable seats in the area in its recently renovated theater.
“Guys and Dolls” plays through Nov. 20 on the WBTT main stage at 1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota, FL 34236. Call 941-366-1505 or visit WestCoastBlackTheatre.org.
