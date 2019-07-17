From WALT DISNEY WORLD
Walt Disney World Resort passholders enjoy a full year of magic, and this summer they can take advantage of several new perks and benefits with special, limited-time offerings.
From special ticket deals to exclusive merchandise opportunities and other experiences, now, more than ever, is the time for passholders to explore the many options available to them at Walt Disney World Resort.
New and limited-time passholder offerings for this summer include:
Ticket deals
With the return of the popular Bring-a-Friend offer, select passholders can share the magic of Disney with others through the purchase of a one-day ticket with Park Hopper Option for the special price of $89 plus tax, available for purchase and use from June 18 to Aug. 8 (offer valid for Gold, Platinum, Platinum Plus and Premier passholders).
Tickets will be available for purchase at theme park ticket windows and must be used on the date of purchase. Passholders can purchase up to six tickets over the course of this promotion.
Passholders can purchase a new Summer Splash Pass to receive unlimited visits to Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park through Sept. 7 for the same cost as a nondiscounted one-day water park ticket, $69 plus tax. Tickets will be available for purchase at water park ticket windows.
Special event offers
H2O Glow Nights are back in 2019 at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park, and passholders can save $15 off the price sold at the ticket window when purchasing tickets in advance for this nighttime party on select nights.
While at the party, passholders can take a walk on the “vile” side during Disney Villains After Hours, a special event held on select nights this summer at Magic Kingdom Park, and save $30 off the price sold at the ticket window when purchasing tickets in advance.
They also will receive a complimentary special Passholder Disney Villains After Hours ornament featuring Hades while at the event (limit one per passholder while supplies last). Ornaments can be picked up at Mickey’s Star Traders in Tomorrowland during the event.
For more information on these summer offers, visit DisneyWorld.com/APExtras.
Also, Platinum, Platinum Plus and Premier Annual Passholders will be among the first to experience Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, with complimentary special preview opportunities planned before the land’s opening on Aug. 29.
Capacity is limited and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. More information and registration details for previews will be shared at a later date.
These added perks join a host of offerings already available to all Walt Disney World Resort passholders, including up to 20% off select merchandise; up to 20% off at select table-service dining locations; complimentary standard parking at theme parks and water parks; and special offers on stays at Disney Resort hotels from time to time.
For more information on all Walt Disney World Passholder benefits, visit DisneyWorld.com/PassBenefits.
All four theme parks have special experiences this summer.
Get your ears on during Mickey & Minnie’s Surprise Celebration at Magic Kingdom Park, with the new “Move It! Shake It! MousekeDance It! Street Party,” featuring Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.
Party with Pixar pals at Disney’s Hollywood Studios during the park’s 30th anniversary year, featuring The Incredibles; Mike and Sulley from Disney Pixar’s “Monsters, Inc.”; Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the gang at the new Toy Story Land; and the new Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy that takes you into the world of “Cars.” Plus, each night the new “Wonderful World of Animation” show transforms the Chinese Theatre with a stirring tribute to Disney animation.
Pandora-The World of Avatar comes to life at night at Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park with bioluminescent fauna and flora. Evenings are even more special with the new “Rivers of Light: We Are One,” featuring additional stunning imagery and familiar animal characters to the popular nighttime show on Discovery River.
Also new, the Tree of Life awakens in a whole new way to honor the 25th anniversary of “The Lion King,” with beautiful projections on the iconic tree featuring music and animation paying tribute to the classic film.
Epcot is bidding a fond farewell to “IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth” before the nighttime spectacular takes its final bow on Sept. 30. And guests can experience a special out-of-this-world daily summer concert series at the America Gardens Theatre through Aug. 18.
For more information about these summer experiences, visit DisneyParksBlog.com.
