Nick Flerlage, the new president of Venice MainStreet, told the group when he and his family first came to Venice in 2001 he found the city intoxicating. He and his wife decided it would be a perfect place to raise their young children.
He talked about what makes Venice special and like most residents decided it was the people. He added, “We are Venice MainStreet. Let’s help each other.” He reminded everyone that Venice MainStreet partners have a spirit of oneness.
The annual meeting brought together MainStreet partners and volunteers and elected city officials. In all it was a celebration of the friendly cooperative spirit we all love.
Bravo Venice Nokomis Rotary
Thank goodness for a sunny Saturday that brought thousands to the Venice Airport for a day of fun. This year the Rotary Artfest included big city machinery. Everyone enjoyed seeing the rigs and police boat up close. Among the favorites was talking to firefighters and getting to sit on a fire truck and wear a shiny new helmet. Our first responders made everyone feel welcome.
The Rotary Artfest also included vendors selling jewelry and hats and offering information like the Atlanta Braves. The food court seemed a mile long with people throwing caution to the wind enjoying hamburgers, sausage and a nice cool beer.
Artfest cochairs Wendy North, Joe Pokorney and Colleen Carver and their committee made sure this annual fundraiser ran smoothly. The profits benefit this community with scholarships and grants for the young and senior.
Thanks to everyone who came out to enjoy the fun and join with friends singing along to familiar music and standing up to dance with a partner or solo. After all, this is Venice.
One of our best
The special person of this week is outgoing president of Venice MainStreet, R.J. Nafziger. This man deserves a bravo for maintaining his office during the “Beautification.” Several people at the MainStreet meeting said they would love to have seen his inbox during the construction.
R.J. maintained a positive spirit and his Facebook posts always showcased fun and the good things happening in town. Santa made an appearance during Christmas in July and festivals worked around the challenges. R.J. always issued an invitation to everyone to stop by his Ciao Gelato store for a treat.
R.J. Nafzinger is one of the businessmen who make Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier Sun. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net^p
