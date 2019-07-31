By From ALEX CRESCENTI
Manatee Players
Manatee Players’ production of the musical “West Side Story,” opens in Stone Hall in the Manatee Performing Arts Center on Aug. 8 for 14 performances through Aug. 25.
The show is directed and choreographed by Manatee Players’ producing artistic director Rick Kirby with choreographic assistance by Vanessa Russo.
“West Side Story” is based on a book by Arthur Laurentz and features music by Leonard Bernstein, with lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. Rick Bogner is the show’s musical director.
Set design is by Lea Umberger, with costumes by Becky Evans, lighting by Dalton Hamilton. Kristin Ribble and Neal Addison are the production stage managers.
The cast includes Austin Gresham as Tony, Eliza Engle as Maria, Eliette Rogers as Anita, Rodd Dyer as Doc, Mike Nolan as Derective Schrank, Tanner Fulte as Officer Krupke, and Michael Henry as Gladhand.
The story
The story is set in the Upper West Side neighborhood in New York City in the mid-1950s, an ethnic, blue-collar neighborhood (in the early 1960s, much of the neighborhood was cleared in an urban renewal project for Lincoln Center, which changed the neighborhood’s character).
The musical explores the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two teenage street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds. The members of the Sharks, from Puerto Rico, are taunted by the Jets, a white gang. The young protagonist, Tony, a former member of the Jets and best friend of the gang’s leader, Riff, falls in love with Maria, the sister of Bernardo, the leader of the Sharks. The dark theme, sophisticated music, extended dance scenes, and focus on social problems marked a turning point in American musical theatre.
History of West Side Story
The original 1957 Broadway production, conceived, directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins and produced by Robert E. Griffith and Harold Prince, marked Sondheim’s Broadway debut. It ran for 732 performances before going on tour. The production was nominated for six Tony Awards including Best Musical in 1957, but the award for Best Musical went to Meredith Willson’s “The Music Man.” Robbins won the Tony Award for his choreography and Oliver Smith won for his scenic designs. A 1961 musical film adaptation, directed by Robert Wise and Robbins, starred Natalie Wood, Richard Beymer, Rita Moreno, George Chakiris and Russ Tamblyn. The film was nominated for 11 Academy Awards and won 10, including Supporting Actress, and Best Picture.
“West Side Story” also won 3 Theater World Awards, 3 Tony Awards and 1 Drama Desk Award between 1958 and 2009.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and at 2 p.m. Sundays.
Tickets are $27-$40. There are discounts for students and teachers for tickets ordered by phone or in person at the box office. There are no discounts during the final week of the run.
Tickets can be purchased at Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 W. Third Ave., Bradenton. Box Office hours: 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Tuesday–Friday and 10 a.m.–2 p.m., Saturday. During those hours one can also order by phone at 941-748-5875 or online at manateePerformingArtsCenter.com.
