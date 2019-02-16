What exactly is medical marijuana and what is it not? How does one qualify for medical marijuana?
Two experts in the field of medical marijuana will be featured speakers at a special program open to the public Thursday, Feb. 21, 1 p.m., at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice, 1971 Pinebrook Road, Venice.
There is no admission charge.
Dr. Daniel Stein, a Sarasota resident, is a board-certified physician with over 25 years of experience practicing neurology. Joining Dr. Stein will be Alice Randall, a nurse, of Sarasota, co-founder with her late husband of the medical cannabis movement in the United States. Since, 1976, Randall has worked to reform prohibitions against cannabis.
Stein hopes to dispel common misconception regarding the nature of marijuana and will provide a scientifically based framework for how to use medical marijuana safely and effectively. He will discuss the “nuts and bolts” of exactly how patients acquire and administer the medication.
Stein practices from the Neurology of Cannabis clinic, and more information may be seen at NeurologyofCannabis.com.
Randall has worked as a hospice nurse and later as a grief counselor. She has written several books on the medical cannabis subject, including “Medical Marijuana in America: Memoir of a Pioneer,” released in 2014.
For more information, call 941-587-2981, email dre@uucov.org, or visit: UUCOV.org.
